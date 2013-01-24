Home
Extension socket

SPN1844WA/56
      Multiple outlet

      Expand your number of outlets to 4

      • Home electronics
      • 4 outlets
      • 1.8m

      Integrated automatic child safety outlets

      Helps keep children safe from accidental shock.

      1.8 m power cord

      Provides power to the unit which can be 1.8 m from the AC outlet.

      Expands 1 grounded outlet into 4

      A power multiplier that expands 1 grounded outlet in to 4 grounded outlets by plugging directly into the wall

      Master on/off switch

      This master switch controls power to the outlets on the power multiplier

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95185 62327 6
        Depth
        4.8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.572  kg
        Height
        36  cm
        Nett weight
        0.486  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.086  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        12  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        12.534  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95185 62327 3
        Height
        29  cm
        Length
        65  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        20
        Tare weight
        2.814  kg
        Width
        26.5  cm
        Nett weight
        9.72  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        2.8  cm
        Height
        29  cm
        Weight
        0.486  kg
        Width
        10  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        6.017  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95185 62327 0
        Height
        13.5  cm
        Length
        63.5  cm
        Nett weight
        4.86  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        10
        Tare weight
        1.157  kg
        Width
        25  cm

