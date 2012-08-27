Search terms

EN
AR

SPA20/12
Overall rating / 5
  • -{discount-value}

    SPA20/12
    Overall rating / 5

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    null

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    null

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

      USB plug for power

      USB plug for power

      With plug-and-play convenience, the USB cable plugs directly into any USB port and your notebook automatically recognizes this as a removable USB mass storage device.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Rich bass

      This Philips PC speaker provides good sound quality with a rich bass experience from a loudspeaker box system.

      Enjoy music, games, movies and online videos

      The perfect accompaniment for your notebook and netbook, so you can play multimedia music and videos with great sound quality.

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.