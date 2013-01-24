Home
Shaver S9000 Prestige

Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

SP9863/14
  Experience the world's closest electric shave
    The Philips S9000 Prestige glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair exceptionally close - even on a 7-day beard. The result is smoothness that touches you, and closeness you can feel. See all benefits

      with uncompromised skin comfort

      • Our best closeness and comfort
      Qi charging pad included, for wireless charging

      Qi charging pad included, for wireless charging

      Wirelessly charge your shaver or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad which comes with the shaver.

      Click-on multiple attachments

      Click-on multiple attachments

      Easily turn your shaver into a beard styler, a precision trimmer or a cleansing brush with the SmartClick attachment system. Just click the attachment you want onto the handle to complete your look.

      Protects your shaver, accessories and Qi charging pad

      Protects your shaver, accessories and Qi charging pad

      The premium pouch protects the shaver as well as its accessories and wireless Qi charging pad.

      Simply open the shaving head and rinse it for easy cleaning

      Simply open the shaving head and rinse it for easy cleaning

      Clean the shaver easily and thoroughly under the tap, thanks to the specially-designed inner chamber. Simply open the shaving head and rinse both sides under running water, to get it perfectly clean.

      Fully charge your shaver in three hours with Qi charging pad

      Fully charge your shaver in three hours with Qi charging pad

      Use the Qi charging pad to charge the shaver in three hours. The powerful, lithium-ion battery keeps the shaver going just as strong, for years.

      Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

      NanoTech precision blades are strengthened with nano particles and have extra strong and long-lasting sharp edges. They cut hair with the highest precision, delivering extremely close results at skin level.

      Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

      Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin, with the Superb SkinComfort rings. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding.

      Adapts 15x/sec for effortless shaving even on a 7-day beard

      Shave off even a dense 7-day beard- effortlessly. The BeardAdapt Sensor checks the hair density 15 times per second and automatically adapts the shaver to your hair.

      Fewer shaving passes for excellent skin comfort

      Our excellent skin comfort system enables you to get a highly efficient shave, even on a longer (up to 7-day) beard. Its new wider, rounder openings catch more hair per pass, resulting in a difference you can feel: excellent skin comfort.

      Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

      Choose between 3 modes to customize your shave. Sensitive - for a gentle, thorough shave. Normal - for a thorough, everyday shave. Fast - for a quick shave that saves you time.

      Follow every contour, catching even difficult hairs

      Get an extremely close, smooth shave. Multi-direction ContourDetect heads follow every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs.

      Shave comfortably, wet or dry

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can opt for a comfortable dry shave, or you can shave wet - with gel or foam - even under the shower.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • NanoTech precision blades
        • Excellent skin comfort system
        Contour following
        Multi-direction ContourDetect
        SkinComfort
        • Superb SkinComfort rings
        • BeardAdapt Sensor
        Personal Comfort Settings
        Sensitive-Normal-Fast settings

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        • Beard styler
        • Facial cleansing brush
        Pouch
        Premium pouch

      • Ease of use

        Display
        % Battery Level Indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        • 3-step cleaning
        • Fully washable

      • Design

        Finishing
        Timeless elegance
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Power

        Charging
        Qi-charging pad
        Quick charge
        18 minutes
        Charging time
        3 hours
        Run time
        60 minutes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH98
        Brush Replacement
        Every 3 months with RQ560

          Awards

