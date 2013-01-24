Experience the world's closest electric shave
The Philips S9000 Prestige glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair exceptionally close - even on a 7-day beard. The result is smoothness that touches you, and closeness you can feel. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Experience the world's closest electric shave
The Philips S9000 Prestige glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair exceptionally close - even on a 7-day beard. The result is smoothness that touches you, and closeness you can feel. See all benefits
Experience the world's closest electric shave
The Philips S9000 Prestige glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair exceptionally close - even on a 7-day beard. The result is smoothness that touches you, and closeness you can feel. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Experience the world's closest electric shave
The Philips S9000 Prestige glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair exceptionally close - even on a 7-day beard. The result is smoothness that touches you, and closeness you can feel. See all benefits
Wirelessly charge your shaver or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad which comes with the shaver.
Easily turn your shaver into a beard styler, a precision trimmer or a cleansing brush with the SmartClick attachment system. Just click the attachment you want onto the handle to complete your look.
The premium pouch protects the shaver as well as its accessories and wireless Qi charging pad.
Clean the shaver easily and thoroughly under the tap, thanks to the specially-designed inner chamber. Simply open the shaving head and rinse both sides under running water, to get it perfectly clean.
Use the Qi charging pad to charge the shaver in three hours. The powerful, lithium-ion battery keeps the shaver going just as strong, for years.
NanoTech precision blades are strengthened with nano particles and have extra strong and long-lasting sharp edges. They cut hair with the highest precision, delivering extremely close results at skin level.
Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin, with the Superb SkinComfort rings. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding.
Shave off even a dense 7-day beard- effortlessly. The BeardAdapt Sensor checks the hair density 15 times per second and automatically adapts the shaver to your hair.
Our excellent skin comfort system enables you to get a highly efficient shave, even on a longer (up to 7-day) beard. Its new wider, rounder openings catch more hair per pass, resulting in a difference you can feel: excellent skin comfort.
Choose between 3 modes to customize your shave. Sensitive - for a gentle, thorough shave. Normal - for a thorough, everyday shave. Fast - for a quick shave that saves you time.
Get an extremely close, smooth shave. Multi-direction ContourDetect heads follow every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs.
Choose how you prefer to shave. With Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can opt for a comfortable dry shave, or you can shave wet - with gel or foam - even under the shower.
Shaving Performance
Accessories
Ease of use
Design
Power
Service