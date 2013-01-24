The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
Up to 15 world’s famous recipes from common Espresso & Cappuccino to specialty coffees like Flat White or Americano. Simply swipe the touch screen to select the drink and if desired customize it through our intuitive Coffee Equalizer™ See all benefits
Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.
Everyone’s personalized favorites can be saved in up to 8 user profiles using the convenient display
Saeco technology allows you to extract the best flavors from your favorite coffee beans for intense and authentic aroma and taste (roasted, chocolaty, nutty, fruity, flowery, spicy)
Flawless coffee calls for perfect temperatures. Our high performance Thermoblock is made with light aluminum and a stainless steel body, which heats up to the optimal temperatures, fast
AquaClean is our patented water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee by purifying water. It also prevents scale buildup in the water circuit of your coffee machine: make up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.
Our innovative automatic cleaning system HygieSteam removes 99.99% of milk residues with one touch
Prepare and enjoy single or double serving of any coffee recipe with one touch, including Cappuccino or Latte Macchiato. All in one go.
Interactive guidance for unlimited personalization of your drinks our Coffee Equalizer™. Craft your coffee the way you prefer by customizing the strength, volume, temperature, taste, milk foam amount, volume and even the coffee and milk order.
Removable brewing unit guarantees visual hygiene reassurance. Alternatively, Saeco brewing unit offers automatic cleaning with our specialized cleaning tablets.
Explore the world of coffee from familiar recipes such as Espresso and Cappuccino as well as specialty coffee drinks like Flat White or Americano
Our biggest bean container stores up to 450g of fresh beans and is equipped with a special sealing AromaSeal for long lasting freshness of your coffee beans.
