2 year warranty
SHB3075M2PK/97
Superb comfort, great sound
Slip these wireless on-ear headphones on and you’ll enjoy real comfort while you listen. You get rich sound with punchy bass, and up to 60 hours of playback. Headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.
Lightweight on-ear headphones
BASS+ sound
Up to 60 hours play time
Clear calls
Music to podcasts, these wireless headphones make the most of the sounds you love! You’ll enjoy warm, rich sound with punchy bass from the drivers, which are tuned to the Philips sound signature.
These on-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The soft PU cushion is so light you’ll barely feel it, and the headband’s ear cups can be adjustable so they feel just right. Each ear cup is padded with memory foam: the more you wear them, the more you’ll love them.
With up to 60 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. If you need a quick boost, charging these on-ear headphones for just 15 minutes will get you an extra 6 hours of play time.
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