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  • Allows healthy oral development* Allows healthy oral development* Allows healthy oral development*

    Avent Straw Cups

    SCF798/01

    Allows healthy oral development*

    The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup with a contoured shape is the ideal choice for growing, active toddlers and allows healthy oral development. Developed with experts to make it our best straw cup possible.*

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    Avent Straw Cups

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    Allows healthy oral development*

    Anti-leak valve design to prevent spills

    • Bendy straw cup
    • 300ml/10oz
    • 12m+
    • 1-pack
    Lower straw is bent for easy drinking 'til the last sip

    Lower straw is bent for easy drinking 'til the last sip

    The lower part of the straw is bent so that the straw easily reaches the liquid which allows you to drink in a natural drinking position.

    Integrated anti-leak valve & flip top design prevent spills

    Integrated anti-leak valve & flip top design prevent spills

    The straw has an integrated anti-leak valve to prevent spills. The flip top protects the straw and prevents leakage on the go.

    Few parts - easy to assemble and clean (dishwasher safe)

    Few parts - easy to assemble and clean (dishwasher safe)

    The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup can be easily assembled and disassembled. All parts are completely dishwasher safe, for your convenience.

    Healthy oral development

    Healthy oral development

    The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup allows healthy oral development and exercises mouth muscles, building oral strength.* Developed with experts to make it our best straw cup possible.*

    Philips Avent cups follow the development of your child

    Learning to drink independently is a key step in a child's development. We support children's journey towards independent drinking, helping to enable an easy transition from breast or bottle to open cup. Learning from health care professionals, our different solutions with teats, soft and hard spouts, straws and 360° drinking rims follow the development of your child and stimulate his newly acquired motor and drinking skills. Our premium quality solutions are developed with convenience and hygiene in mind.

    Contoured shape and anti-slip texture for easy grip

    The 10oz cup is the perfect size to keep your child hydrated throughout day and during active times. The flip top design keeps straw clean when out and about. The cup’s contoured shape and anti-slip texture make it easy to hold and grip for small toddler hands, enabling your little one to confidently develop independent drinking skills.

    Technical Specifications

    • Size of the cup

      10oz/300ml
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      Indonesia
      Yes

    • What is included

      Cup
      1
      Flip top
      1
      Straw
      1

    • Development stages

      Development stage
      12m+

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    • 90% of 200 surveyed US pediatric dentists agree that the design of our straw cup allows healthy oral development. 89% agree that straw drinking exercises mouth muscles, building oral strength (ind. onl. research, USA, Apr. 2016). Developed with speech pediatricians, dentist, ergonomist and midwife.
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