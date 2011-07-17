Search terms

EN
AR
  • Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer

    Philips Avent Insulated straw cups

    SCF766/00

    Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer

    The Avent insulated straw cup SCF766/00 help keeps the drink warmer/cooler for a longer period of time so the child can enjoy his/her drink better! It is leak-proof and easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist-lid.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Insulated straw cups

    Similar products

    See all Straw cups

    Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer

    Leakproof, easy for child to use independently

    • 9oz
    • 12m+ Straw
    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    .

    This cup is made from BPA free material

    This cup is made from BPA free material

    This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Indonesia
      Yes

    • What is included

      Cup (260ml/ 9oz)
      1  pcs
      Twist straw lid
      1  pcs
      Silicone straw
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      12 months +

    • Product dimensions and weight

      Depth
      80  mm
      Height
      260  mm
      Length
      100  mm
      Weight
      180  g

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.