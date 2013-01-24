Home
    Avent Spout Cup

    SCF754/00

    Non-spill valve keeps cup hygienic anywhere

    The Avent fast flow spout cup SCF754/00 is ideal for the active toddler.It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy

    The Avent fast flow spout cup SCF754/00 is ideal for the active toddler.It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy

    The Avent fast flow spout cup SCF754/00 is ideal for the active toddler.It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy

    The Avent fast flow spout cup SCF754/00 is ideal for the active toddler.It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy

      Non-spill valve keeps cup hygienic anywhere

      Fast flow, non-spill cup

      • 340ml
      • 18m+ Toddler Fast Flow Spout
      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        0.117  kg

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        12-18 months+

      • What is included

        Cup (340ml/ 12oz)
        1  pcs
        Belt clip
        1  pcs
        Fast flow spout
        1  pcs

      • Weight and dimensions

        No. of F-boxes in A-box
        6  pcs

      • Weight and dimensions

        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        76 (D) X 100 (W) X 170 (H)  mm
        F-box dimensions
        76 (D) X 100 (W) X 216 (H)  mm

