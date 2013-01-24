Home
Avent travel feeding set 6m+

SCF724/00
Avent
    Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

    The Philips Avent travel feeding set includes one large sectioned feeding dish, two removable small containers, an integrated weaning spoon and a suction mat to prevent spills. It is the perfect travel companion for any mum on the go.

      Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

      Optimised for feeding on the go

      • Travel set
      0% BPA Product

      0% BPA Product

      This product contains 0% BPA

      Secure lids that prevent spills and keep container hygienic

      Secure lids that prevent spills and keep container hygienic

      Travel feeding set

      The Philips Avent travel feeding set includes one large, sectioned feeding dish with lid and two removable, individual dishes with lids that are perfect for snacks or smaller feeding portions

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        6 months +

      • What is included

        Large container
        1  pcs
        Spoon
        1  pcs
        Large container lid
        1  pcs
        Small container
        2  pcs
        Small container lid
        2  pcs
        Suction base
        1  pcs

