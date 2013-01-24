Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Avent Customizable learning spoon 6m+

SCF722/00
Avent
Overall rating / 5
  • Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning
    -{discount-value}

    Avent Customizable learning spoon 6m+

    SCF722/00

    Encourages eating through fun learning

    The Philips Avent customizable learning spoon is specially designed to help your child learn how to self-feed. It has a bendable handle and tip that you could customize according to your child’s grip and developmental needs as he/she grows.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent Customizable learning spoon 6m+

    Encourages eating through fun learning

    The Philips Avent customizable learning spoon is specially designed to help your child learn how to self-feed. It has a bendable handle and tip that you could customize according to your child’s grip and developmental needs as he/she grows.

    Encourages eating through fun learning

    The Philips Avent customizable learning spoon is specially designed to help your child learn how to self-feed. It has a bendable handle and tip that you could customize according to your child’s grip and developmental needs as he/she grows.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent Customizable learning spoon 6m+

    Encourages eating through fun learning

    The Philips Avent customizable learning spoon is specially designed to help your child learn how to self-feed. It has a bendable handle and tip that you could customize according to your child’s grip and developmental needs as he/she grows.

    Similar products

    See all tableware

      Encourages eating through fun learning

      Helps your child develop self-feeding skills

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Customisable handle and spoon tip

      Fit the child's grip and eating developmental stages

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        6 months +

      • What is included

        Spoon
        1  pcs

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item