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  • Greater convenience for mealtime on the go Greater convenience for mealtime on the go Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

    Avent Toddler cutlery set and travel case 12m+

    SCF718/00

    Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

    The Philips Avent travel cutlery set SCF718/00 is a great solution for mums when they are out and about. The travel cutlery set comes with the Toddler 12m+ spoon and fork and a travel case to help keep the cutlery hygienic on the go.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent Toddler cutlery set and travel case 12m+

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    Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

    Keeps your cutlery hygiene on the go

    Deep scoop spoon and fork

    Deep scoop spoon and fork

    Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

    Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

    Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

    Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • What is included

      12m+ cutlery set
      • 1 pc of fork
      • 1 pc of spoon
      Cutlery case
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      12 months +

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