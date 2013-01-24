Home
    The Philips Avent Airflex feeding bottle uses the unique Avent Airflex teat, which promotes healthy, active feeding and works with baby's natural feeding rhythm. The Airflex teat makes it easier for baby to switch between breast and bottle. See all benefits

      For healthy, active feeding

      Clinically proven to reduce colic

      • 1 Bottle
      • 9oz/260ml
      • Slow flow nipple
      • 1m+
      Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

      Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

      Built-in Airflex Valve

      Built-in Airflex Valve

      The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex Valve which works with baby’s natural feeding action.

      Clinically proven to reduce colic

      Clinically proven to reduce colic

      A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).

      Technical Specifications

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0-6 months
        • 0 - 6 months

      • Bottle

        Material
        Highly durable

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        • Wide neck

      • What is included

        Airflex Feeding Bottle (260 ml/ 9 oz)
        1  pcs

      • Bottle

        Capacity
        260  oz

