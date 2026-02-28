2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF604/11
Hygiene on the go
This Philips Avent faster flow cup is ideal for the active toddler. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy.
340ml
18m+ sport spout
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
Spout is designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow and the cup has larger capacity for active toddlers
The flip-top lid always gives you hygienic reassurance keeping the spout clean at home and when on the go.
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