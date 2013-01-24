Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Classic+ bottle's Airflex venting system and textured teat is designed to minimize feeding interruptions and discomfort. With its integrated anti-colic valve, air is vented into the bottle and away from the baby's tummy.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
Our Anti-colic bottle has few parts for quick and simple assembly.
The unique bottle shape makes this bottle easy to hold and grip in any direction.
With its wide neck and fewer parts, our bottle is easier to assemble and to clean quickly and thoroughly.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle is made of BPA free material (PP).
The Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle range offers different teat flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All teats are available in twin packs: Newborn, Slow, Medium, Fast and Variable Flow, and Thick feed.
Our Anti-colic bottle is designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding, for a truly enjoyable feeding experience.
