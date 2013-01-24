Home
Avent Relaxing Bath & Shower Essence

SCF502/40
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
  De-stresses and leaves skin silky smooth
    -{discount-value}

    SCF502/40
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    De-stresses and leaves skin silky smooth

    A moisturising cleansing foam which will leave your body silky smooth and subtly scented. The light citrus fragrance with a hint of lavender oil helps calm mind and body. See all benefits

      De-stresses and leaves skin silky smooth

      With lavender oil and marine extracts

      • 400 ml

      Dermatologist approved pre and post birth

      Dermatologist approved for pre and post birth use

      Helps calm mind and body

      A subtle scent of citrus with a hunt of lavender oil.

      Hypoallergenic

      Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

      Leaves skin silky smooth

      A moisturising and cleansing formula for use in the bath and shower.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Design

        Color
        Product design may vary across countries.

      • What is included

        Bath and shower essence
        1 Tube 400ml

      • Design

        Tube
        Yes

      • Dimensions & Weight

        Volume
        400ml

      • Ingredients

        Marine extracts
        Yes
        Lavender oil
        Yes

