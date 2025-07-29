Search terms

    Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump

    SCF430/01

    Comfortable pumping, wherever you go

    Enjoy the gentle comfort of the Philips Avent portable manual breast pump. With Natural Motion Technology, inspired by baby’s own suckling action for a quick letdown. You can easily adjust rhythm and vacuum. Fits practically all nipples.

    Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump

    Natural Motion Technology, for quick milk flow

    • Easy express
    Helps you release milk fast

    The innovative silicone flange - inspired by baby’s unique suckling action - stimulates the nipple to help start your milk flow, fast. For comfortable and effective expression.

    One-size soft adapting silicone cushion

    One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your unique anatomy. Fits 99.98% of all nipple sizes* (up to 30mm).

    Ideal for moms who pump on-the-go

    The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on-the-go simple and discreet.

    Easily triggers milk release before or between feeding

    A unique, portable manual breast pump – ideal for mothers who need to gently release their milk while away from home, or before breastfeeding.

    Choose your rhythm, follow your milk flow

    Feel free to adjust the pumping rhythm and suction to suit your needs, comfort and milk flow.

    Express without leaning forward

    Relax and sit comfortably while you express - thanks to our design that lets you sit upright, rather than having to lean forward.

    Easy to clean and set up

    Because there are only a few parts, our new pump is easy to set up and clean.

    Technical Specifications

    • Material

      Breast pump
      BPA free*
      Bottle
      • Polypropylene
      • BPA free*
      Teat
      • Silicone
      • BPA free*

    • What is included

      Expression kit with handle
      1  pcs
      4oz Bottle container
      1  pcs

    • Functions

      No leaning forward
      Sit in a comfortable position
      Soft & adaptive cushion
      Gentle stimulation
      Portable and lighweight
      Easy on the go

    • Based on: (1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 26 April 2019, ((109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.
    • Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, May 1993, (20 participants (Caucasian), USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
    • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011
