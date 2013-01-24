Home
Avent ultra air pacifier

SCF349/12
Avent
    Avent ultra air pacifier

    SCF349/12

    A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin

    Soothe your toddler with a pacifier that lets skin breathe and supports healthy oral development. ultra air 18M+ has extra-large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft and dry, and an extra firm nipple for growing teeth and gums.

      A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin

      Perfect for growing teeth and gums

      • Extra firm nipple
      • 18m+
      • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
      • 2-pack
      Lets skin breathe

      Lets skin breathe

      Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.

      Gently rests on skin

      Gently rests on skin

      ultra air is designed with a lightweight shield and rounded edges for maximum comfort.

      Respects the natural shape of palate, teeth and gums

      Respects the natural shape of palate, teeth and gums

      Our symmetrical nipple respects the natural shape of your baby's palate, teeth and gums. It's also extra firm, which makes it ideal for growing mouths.

      The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

      The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

      Everything about the ultra air pacifier is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the silky nipple.

      Sterilize and store in one handy case

      Sterilize and store in one handy case

      The ultra air travel case doubles as a sterilizer, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

      Learn how to help your little one become pacifier free

      Learn how to help your little one become pacifier free

      When the time comes to help your little one become pacifier free, you'll have free access to helpful tips from our parent infant clinical psychologist at www.philips.com/sootherfree.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        ultra air pacifier
        2  pcs

      • Accessories included

        Sterilizer/carrying case
        Yes

      • Hygiene

        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Easy to clean
        Yes

      • Safety

        BPA-free
        Yes
        Safety ring handle
        Yes

          • Not bite-resistant! Made from a firmer silicone material than our 6-18M ultra air pacifier
          • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
          • No 1 global pacifier brand