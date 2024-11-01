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  • A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin

    Avent ultra air pacifier

    SCF349/12

    A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin

    Soothe your toddler with a pacifier that lets skin breathe and supports healthy oral development. ultra air 18M+ has extra-large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft and dry, and an extra firm nipple for growing teeth and gums.

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    Avent ultra air pacifier

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    A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin

    Perfect for growing teeth and gums

    • Extra firm nipple
    • 18m+
    • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
    • 2-pack
    Lets skin breathe

    Lets skin breathe

    Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.

    Gently rests on skin

    Gently rests on skin

    ultra air is designed with a lightweight shield and rounded edges for maximum comfort.

    Respects the natural shape of palate, teeth and gums

    Respects the natural shape of palate, teeth and gums

    Our symmetrical nipple respects the natural shape of your baby's palate, teeth and gums. It's also extra firm, which makes it ideal for growing mouths.

    The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

    The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

    Everything about the ultra air pacifier is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the silky nipple.

    Sterilize and store in one handy case

    Sterilize and store in one handy case

    The ultra air travel case doubles as a sterilizer, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

    Learn how to help your little one become pacifier free

    Learn how to help your little one become pacifier free

    When the time comes to help your little one become pacifier free, you'll have free access to helpful tips from our parent infant clinical psychologist at www.philips.com/sootherfree.

    Technical Specifications

    • Hygiene

      Can be sterilized
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Easy to clean
      Yes

    • Safety

      BPA-free
      Yes
      Safety ring handle
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Sterilizer/carrying case
      Yes

    • What is included

      ultra air pacifier
      2  pcs

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    • Not bite-resistant! Made from a firmer silicone material than our 6-18M ultra air pacifier
    • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
    • No 1 global pacifier brand
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