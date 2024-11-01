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A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin
Soothe your toddler with a pacifier that lets skin breathe and supports healthy oral development. ultra air 18M+ has extra-large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft and dry, and an extra firm nipple for growing teeth and gums.
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Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.
ultra air is designed with a lightweight shield and rounded edges for maximum comfort.
Our symmetrical nipple respects the natural shape of your baby's palate, teeth and gums. It's also extra firm, which makes it ideal for growing mouths.
Everything about the ultra air pacifier is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the silky nipple.
The ultra air travel case doubles as a sterilizer, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.
When the time comes to help your little one become pacifier free, you'll have free access to helpful tips from our parent infant clinical psychologist at www.philips.com/sootherfree.
Hygiene
Safety
Accessories included
What is included
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