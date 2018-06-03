2 year warranty
Discontinued
More comfort, more milk naturally
When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow.
Natural
Includes 4oz bottle
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.
When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow most comfortable for you.
Our massage cushion has a new soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let down.
4.4
of 5
65
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Myria123
03/06/2018
United Kingdom
A must have
This product has been such a lifesaver for me. It’s sometimes a struggle for moms in general to breastfeed however this product has made it so much easier. It’s easy to use and very convenient. Would highly recommend. Also Being electric made it so much easier to use than a manual one, and as a person who doesn't particularly like expressing, it made the whole process a lot easier.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/01 Comfort Single electric breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/01 Comfort Single electric breast pump
SunflowerPink
13/07/2017
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Wonderful product.
Excellent product, made the whole breastfeeding journey easier for those that need to express as well. I have tried many different models of breast pumps over the years and this was definately the best I have used. Being electric made it so much easier to use than a manual one, and as a person who doesn't particularly like expressing, it made the whole process a lot easier. Definately worth the investment. The professional support service offered with the product is another bonus.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332 Single Electric Breast Pump with Aftercare Support
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332 Single Electric Breast Pump with Aftercare Support
elaine1980
11/07/2017
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
This product is very easy to use
I found this pump to be great to either use when feeding or alone. It wasn't distracting for my little one at all and produced a good amount of milk in a short space of time. I would highly recommend this pump to my other new mum friends and is well worth the money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332 Single Electric Breast Pump with Aftercare Support
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332 Single Electric Breast Pump with Aftercare Support
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011