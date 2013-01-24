Designed for Comfort
The unique Philips Avent BPA Free breast pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
In addition to mains power, this single electronic pump can also operate using battery power and as a manual pump, for total flexibility.
Electronic memory learns and at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.
Expression allows breast milk to be available, even when you can't be there
Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.
The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.
Country of origin
Development stages
Power
Material
What is included
SCF504/30
SCF618/10
SCF603/25
SCF254/61
SCF254/24
SCF254/02
SCF157/02
SCF156/00