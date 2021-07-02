Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump
Discontinued
Support
SCF312/60
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual
All (4)
Other Questions (1)
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
What are the Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
When should I buy a breast pump?
My nipple does not fit the breast pump. What massage cushion size is suitable for me?
It hurts when using the Philips Avent breast pump.