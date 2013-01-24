Home
Avent Manual breast pump

SCF310/60
Avent
    Express more. Quickly.

    The unique Philips Avent BPA Free Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump.

      Express more. Quickly.

      Breast pump inspired by nature

      • Includes 4oz bottle
      Clinically proven

      Clinically proven

      Clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.

      Easy to assemble and use

      Easy to assemble and use

      Quiet and portable.

      Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

      Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

      Five, soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby’s suckling.

      Easy manual operation

      The manual breast pump is ideal if you express milk occasionally and value compactness. Easily operated with one hand.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • Pregnancy

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        1  pcs
        Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        1  pcs
        Bottle stand/funnel cover
        1  pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1  pcs
        Newborn nipple travel pack
        1  pcs
        Spare parts
        2  pcs
        Manual breast pump
        1  pcs

            • Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.