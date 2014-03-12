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Discontinued

Philips AventManual breast pump

SCF310/60

4.5

| (26) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Express more. Quickly.

The unique Philips Avent BPA Free Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump.

See all benefits

Breast pump inspired by nature

Express more. Quickly.

  • Includes 4oz bottle

Clinically proven

Clinically proven

Clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.

Easy to assemble and use

Easy to assemble and use

Quiet and portable.

Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

Five, soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby’s suckling.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

26

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

1

12/03/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This has agood fitting and easy use

I have tried 3 pumps and this is far the best with comfort and ease and shows in the result of my expressed milk i can express doulble (5-6oz)with this pump than the other two (1-2oz) also take in hand the electric pumbs take some getting used to Hope this help

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

12/03/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This has agood fitting and easy use

I have tried 3 pumps and this is far the best with comfort and ease and shows in the result of my expressed milk i can express doulble (5-6oz)with this pump than the other two (1-2oz) also take in hand the electric pumbs take some getting used to Hope this help

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

17/01/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

really easy to use

Easy to use and to clean and reassemble. Good value for money. Quick to express and can also use avent storage containers for freezing milk.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump

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Disclaimers

  1. Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.