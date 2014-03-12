2 year warranty
Discontinued
Express more. Quickly.
The unique Philips Avent BPA Free Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump.
Includes 4oz bottle
Clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.
Quiet and portable.
Five, soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby’s suckling.
4.5
of 5
26
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
NatalieandMax
12/03/2014
United Kingdom
This has agood fitting and easy use
I have tried 3 pumps and this is far the best with comfort and ease and shows in the result of my expressed milk i can express doulble (5-6oz)with this pump than the other two (1-2oz) also take in hand the electric pumbs take some getting used to Hope this help
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
Clare29
12/03/2014
United Kingdom
This has agood fitting and easy use
I have tried 3 pumps and this is far the best with comfort and ease and shows in the result of my expressed milk i can express doulble (5-6oz)with this pump than the other two (1-2oz) also take in hand the electric pumbs take some getting used to Hope this help
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
sonya33
17/01/2013
United Kingdom
really easy to use
Easy to use and to clean and reassemble. Good value for money. Quick to express and can also use avent storage containers for freezing milk.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump
Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.