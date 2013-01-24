Home
Avent Manual breast pump

SCF310/13
Avent
    -{discount-value}

    Breast pump designed for comfort

    Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk. So feeling comfortable and relaxed really helps. The Philips Avent SCF310/13 breast pump has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Unique active massage cushion for optimum comfort

      • Out and about set
      Clinically proven results*

      Clinically proven results*

      The gentle-draw vacuum of the Philips Avent breast pump mimics a baby's natural suckling action and gets more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*

      Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

      Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

      The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

      Unique system for easy milk storage

      Unique system for easy milk storage

      Make your life easier by expressing directly into any of our wide range of Philips Avent baby bottles and breast milk storage containers for the fridge or freezer

      Easy manual operation

      The manual breast pump is ideal if you express milk occasionally and value compactness. Easily operated with one hand.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • Pregnancy

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        2  pcs
        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        1  pcs
        Bottle stand/funnel cover
        1  pcs
        Disposable breast pad
        1  pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1  pcs
        Newborn nipple travel pack
        1  pcs
        Cool pack
        2  pcs
        Spare parts
        2  pcs
        Microfiber insulated travel bag
        1  pcs
        Manual breast pump
        1  pcs

            Awards

            • Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.