Designed for Comfort
Our unique pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed for Comfort
Our unique pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style. See all benefits
Designed for Comfort
Our unique pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed for Comfort
Our unique pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style. See all benefits
Electronic memory learns and at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.
Everything you need to maintain your milk supply and to express and store your breast milk when away from your baby.
In addition to mains power, this single electronic pump can also operate using battery power and as a manual pump, for total flexibility.
Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.
Expression allows breast milk to be available, even when you can't be there
The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.
Country of origin
Power
What is included
What is included
SCF504/30
SCF618/10
SCF603/25
SCF254/61
SCF254/24
SCF254/02
SCF157/02
SCF156/00