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    Avent Soft Spouts

    SCF252

    Sip, no drip

    The Philips Avent soft spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or bottle to a drinking cup. They include patent pending leak proof valve which makes replacement easy for the Sip, no drip spout cups.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent Soft Spouts

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    Sip, no drip

    • Sip no drip
    • 6m+
    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    .

    Angled spout mitigates head tilting

    Angled spout mitigates head tilting

    The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their head back too much.

    This cup is made from BPA free material

    This cup is made from BPA free material

    This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

    Leak free! Moms confirm

    No more mess! The new patent pending valve ensures that water comes out only when the child is drinking from the spout.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      No. of F-boxes in A-box
      6  pcs

    • Country of origin

      Indonesia
      Yes

    • What is included

      Soft spout
      2  pcs
      Valve
      2  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      6 months+

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