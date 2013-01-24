Home
Teether Elephant

SCF199/00
  Helps soothe baby's gums during teething
    Philips Avent Teether Elephant

    SCF199/00
    Helps soothe baby’s gums during teething

    The Philips Avent teether is designed to help soothe teething pain. The teether can be cooled in the fridge, which makes it even more soothing for your little one's sore gums during teething See all benefits

      Reaches front, middle and back teeth

      • 3m+
      • Front, middle and back teeth
      Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free

      BPA free - following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.

      Lightweight design makes it easy for babies to grasp

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Malaysia
        Yes

      • Features

        Helps soothe teething pain
        Yes
        Hygienic
        Yes
        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        BPA-Free
        Yes
        Can be cooled
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 3 months +
        • For front, middle and back
          Fits front, middle and back teeth

      • Material

        Textures and materials
        Textures and materials (hard and soft)
        2

