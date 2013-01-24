Home
Avent Advanced orthodontic pacifiers

SCF184/14
Avent
  • Designed to help healthy oral development Designed to help healthy oral development Designed to help healthy oral development
    Avent Advanced orthodontic pacifiers

    SCF184/14

    Designed to help healthy oral development

    Philips Avent advanced orthodontic teat SCF184/14 is designed to help healthy oral development. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change.

    Avent Advanced orthodontic pacifiers

    Designed to help healthy oral development

    Designed to help healthy oral development

      Designed to help healthy oral development

      Developed with leading orthodontist Dr. Hagemann

      • 6-18m
      Unique "wings"

      Unique "wings"

      Advanced orthodontic teat with unique wings that minimizes pressure on gums and developing teeth. The wings make the teat wider so that the pressure that is caused by baby's suckling is distributed more evenly resulting in less pressure per tooth.

      Shaped nipple

      Shaped nipple

      The nipple is shaped to let baby's tongue remain in natural position.

      Snap on hygienic cap

      Snap on hygienic cap

      To keep sterilized nipples hygienic.

      This product is approved by IDHF

      This product is approved by IDHF

      Our soothers have been approved by the International Dental Health Foundation. The foundation is a leading independent oral health charity that works to improve the standard of oral health care worldwide. The new advanced orthodontic teat was developed with leading orthodontist Dr. Hagemann.

      Can be sterilized

      Can be sterilized

      Dishwasher Safe

      Dishwasher Safe

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        6-18 months

      • What is included

        Snap-on hygienic cap
        1  pcs

      • What is included

        Silicone pacifier
        1  pcs

      • Features

        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        BPA-Free
        Yes
        Helps to comfort your baby
        Yes
        Hygienic cap
        Yes

            • Do not tie pacifier around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.