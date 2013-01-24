Designed to help healthy oral development
Philips Avent advanced orthodontic teat SCF184/13 is designed to help healthy oral development. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Advanced orthodontic teat with unique wings that minimizes pressure on gums and developing teeth. The wings make the teat wider so that the pressure that is caused by baby's suckling is distributed more evenly resulting in less pressure per tooth.
The nipple is shaped to let baby's tongue remain in natural position.
To keep sterilized nipples hygienic.
Our soothers have been approved by the International Dental Health Foundation. The foundation is a leading independent oral health charity that works to improve the standard of oral health care worldwide. The new advanced orthodontic teat was developed with leading orthodontist Dr. Hagemann.
Country of origin
Development stages
What is included
What is included
Features