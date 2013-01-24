Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Avent SCF174/62

SCF174/62
Avent
  • -{discount-value}

    Avent SCF174/62

    SCF174/62

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent SCF174/62

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent SCF174/62

    Similar products

    See all pacifiers

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        EU
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        6 - 12 months

      • What is included

        Silicone Pacifier
        2  pcs
        Snap-on protective cap
        2  pcs

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item