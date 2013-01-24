Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Philips Avent

Mini pacifier

SCF151/02
Avent
Overall rating / 5
Avent
  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one Extra small and lightweight for your little one Extra small and lightweight for your little one
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Mini pacifier

    SCF151/02
    Overall rating / 5

    Extra small and lightweight for your little one

    The Philips Avent Mini Pacifier soothes tiny babies up to 2 months old. Our small, lightweight shield comfortably fits your newborn without touching their nose. Our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your little one's oral development. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Mini pacifier

    Extra small and lightweight for your little one

    The Philips Avent Mini Pacifier soothes tiny babies up to 2 months old. Our small, lightweight shield comfortably fits your newborn without touching their nose. Our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your little one's oral development. See all benefits

    Extra small and lightweight for your little one

    The Philips Avent Mini Pacifier soothes tiny babies up to 2 months old. Our small, lightweight shield comfortably fits your newborn without touching their nose. Our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your little one's oral development. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Mini pacifier

    Extra small and lightweight for your little one

    The Philips Avent Mini Pacifier soothes tiny babies up to 2 months old. Our small, lightweight shield comfortably fits your newborn without touching their nose. Our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your little one's oral development. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all pacifiers

      Extra small and lightweight for your little one

      A comfortable fit for your newborn

      • Perfect fit for your newborn
      • 0-2m
      • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
      • 2-pack
      Extra small and lightweight for tiny babies

      Extra small and lightweight for tiny babies

      Mini Pacifier's shield is extra small and lightweight for tiny babies up to 2 months old.

      9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

      9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

      Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*

      Designed for natural oral development

      Designed for natural oral development

      Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

      Made at our award-winning site in the UK

      Made at our award-winning site in the UK

      You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

      Security handle for easy removal

      Security handle for easy removal

      Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby’s pacifier at any time. Even little hands can grab it!

      Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

      Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

      When the pacifier isn't in use, simply snap on the cap before storing to keep the nipple safe and clean.

      Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

      Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

      Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Mini pacifier
        2  pcs

      • Safety

        Safety ring handle
        Yes
        BPA-free
        Yes

      • Hygiene

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • 2014 Manufacturer of the Year
            • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
            • No 1 global pacifier brand
            • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
            • Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012