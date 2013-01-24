Extra small and lightweight for your little one
The Philips Avent Mini Pacifier soothes tiny babies up to 2 months old. Our small, lightweight shield comfortably fits your newborn without touching their nose. Our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your little one's oral development. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Mini Pacifier's shield is extra small and lightweight for tiny babies up to 2 months old.
Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby’s pacifier at any time. Even little hands can grab it!
When the pacifier isn't in use, simply snap on the cap before storing to keep the nipple safe and clean.
Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.
