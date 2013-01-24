Home
Soft spouts

SCF146/02
  Soft spout
    Philips Avent Soft spouts

    SCF146/02
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Soft spout

    The Philips Avent Soft Spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or feeding bottle to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve.

    Philips Avent Soft spouts

    Soft spout

    Soft spout

    Soft spout

      Soft spout

      Non-spill, easy-sip spout

      • 6m+
      • White
      • 2-pack
      Soft spout

      Soft spout

      Designed for delicate gums

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Patented non-spill valve

      Easy to sip, easy to clean

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        6 months +

      • What is included

        Soft spout
        2  pcs

