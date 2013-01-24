Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Philips Avent

Smart baby monitor

SCD860
Avent
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
Avent
  • Connecting you to your baby, wherever you are Connecting you to your baby, wherever you are Connecting you to your baby, wherever you are
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Philips Avent Smart baby monitor

    SCD860
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Connecting you to your baby, wherever you are

    The Smart baby monitor enables you and your beloved ones to watch over your little one, from wherever you are. The app automatically switches between networks and optimizes audio & video quality for the best connection to your baby. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Smart baby monitor

    Connecting you to your baby, wherever you are

    The Smart baby monitor enables you and your beloved ones to watch over your little one, from wherever you are. The app automatically switches between networks and optimizes audio & video quality for the best connection to your baby. See all benefits

    Connecting you to your baby, wherever you are

    The Smart baby monitor enables you and your beloved ones to watch over your little one, from wherever you are. The app automatically switches between networks and optimizes audio & video quality for the best connection to your baby. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Smart baby monitor

    Connecting you to your baby, wherever you are

    The Smart baby monitor enables you and your beloved ones to watch over your little one, from wherever you are. The app automatically switches between networks and optimizes audio & video quality for the best connection to your baby. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all baby-monitors

      Connecting you to your baby, wherever you are

      With SafeConnect Technology

      • With SafeConnect Technology
      • For smartphone and tablet
      • Compatible with iOS & Android
      • Try the free app now
      Supports multiple cameras/viewers, invite your beloved ones

      Supports multiple cameras/viewers, invite your beloved ones

      The connection is completely secure and private. You can invite your beloved ones to watch-in, from wherever you or they are. Up to 10 accounts in total, and with privacy mode so that you can decide if and when others can tune in. The app supports up to 10 cameras, with 3 simultaneous viewers per camera.

      Monitoring performance dependent upon Wi-Fi connection

      Monitoring performance dependent upon Wi-Fi connection

      Both, the monitor & app need to be connected to the internet. The monitor connects to the internet via Wi-Fi, which makes the performance of the monitor directly dependent upon the performance of your Wi-Fi connection. Please make sure the Philips Avent Smart baby monitor is located in close range of the Wi-Fi router, or use Wi-Fi repeater / powerline adapter with integrated Wi-Fi to boost the Wi-Fi signal near the monitor. Your smart device can be connected to the internet either via 3G, 4G or Wi-Fi, enabling you to watch over your little one from wherever you are.

      Personalize settings, monitor the way you want

      Personalize settings, monitor the way you want

      All settings and notifications for the smart baby monitor and the app can be completely personalized, so you can choose and receive exactly the frequency and type of updates you would like. Additionally, you can set the product features how and when you would like to. Whether it for instance is the color of the nightlight, or a specific lullaby.

      Up to 720p HD day & night vision quality

      Up to 720p HD day & night vision quality

      See and hear your baby during the day & night. The camera offers superior video and audio quality, with up to 720p HD day & night vision. Full color by day and infra red black and white by night.

      A selection of lullabies for calm, contented sleep

      A selection of lullabies for calm, contented sleep

      Help soothe your baby off to sleep by playing one of the 10 soothing lullabies. Start the lullabies directly via the camera in your baby's room, or operate it remotely via the app. You can set a timer and choose which songs to play at what moment.

      Multi-color nightlight to soothe your baby to sleep

      Multi-color nightlight to soothe your baby to sleep

      Use the multi-color nightlight to create a gentle calming ambience that will send your baby to sleep. Start the nightlight directly via the camera in your baby's room, or operate it remotely via the app. You can specify the color of the light and set a timer to decide when to display it.

      Reassuring TalkBack function

      Reassuring TalkBack function

      Calm and reassure your baby with the sound of your own voice using the app, from wherever you are.

      Works across all networks for the optimal connection

      The Philips Avent Smart baby monitor app uses SafeConnect Technology to work across available networks (3G/4G/Wi-Fi). The app automatically matches bandwidth and provides you with the optimal connection to your baby. When the quality of your internet connection decreases, the app will automatically adjust its audio & video quality so that you can keep watching over you little one. In case your internet connection drops, the monitor will constantly reconnect and notifies you if your connection cannot be restored.

      Simply use the QR code to set up and download the app

      The Philips Avent Smart baby monitor is incredibly easy to set up. Simply download the app and use the in-app QR code to connect the camera to your local Wi-Fi network. The app includes a first time user guide, which will support you and explain the buttons and features of the app.

      Background mode with reduced power consumption

      You can use the app either actively in foreground mode, or in background while using your phone or tablet for other things. In background mode, the app will have reduced power consumtion but it will keep you informed when your baby starts crying. This, so you know when your baby starts crying, even when actively using a different app.

      Room humidity and temperature monitoring and recording

      The Philips Avent Smart baby monitor has a built in sensor to monitor and record the humidity, temperature and sound in your baby's room. You can personalize the threshold of these readings, so that you can create and maintain the very best, healthy sleep environment. This is just one of the ways the uGrow smart baby monitor provides more data for more insights into your baby's healthy development.

      Snapshot to capture your baby's special moments

      Never miss a thing even when your little one is sleeping. Use the Snapshot option to capture all those special moments.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Smart baby monitor
        Yes
        Wall mount
        Yes
        Adapter
        Yes

      • Features

        Monitor multiple cameras
        10
        Multiple viewers
        3 simultaneously
        Automatic night mode
        Infrared
        Humidity monitoring
        10% - 80% RH
        Humidity history
        Last 24 hours
        Temperature monitoring
        0°C - 40°C
        Temperature history
        Last 24 hours
        Soothing lullabies
        10
        Night light
        Multi color
        Day & night vision
        Yes
        Talkback function
        Yes
        Snapshot
        Yes
        Easy QR code set up
        Yes
        Background listening
        Yes
        Noise detection
        Variable threshold setting
        Adjustable viewing angle
        Yes
        Digital zoom and pan
        Yes, in app feature

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V
        Rated Frequency
        50-60 Hz

      • Video Quality

        Resolution
        up to 720p HD (1280 x 720)
        Video codec
        H.264
        White Balance
        Automatic
        Exposure
        Automatic

      • Cameras

        Camera WiFi
        802.11 b/ g/ n (2.4 GHz, not compatible with 5GHz)
        Sensor
        1.3 Megapixel camera sensor
        Focus mode
        Fixed
        Focus Length
        0.2 - 3 meters
        View angle
        • Landscape 57.7°
        • Portrait 44.9°
        Ambient light sensor
        Yes
        Aperture
        F2.8

      • Software

        Installation
        via Apple App store or Google Play store
        Automatic App update
        Automatic camera firmware update
        Android compatibility
        version 4.1 & above (phone/tablet)
        iPad compatibility
        • Version iOS7 & above
        • iPad 2 and newer
        iPhone compatibility
        • Version iOS7 & above
        • iPhone 4S and newer
        iPod compatibility
        • Version iOS7 & above
        • iPod Touch 5th gen and newer

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item