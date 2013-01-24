Home
Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor

SCD600/00
Avent
    See and hear your baby with the latest technology in baby video monitoring

      Baby monitor with crystal clear vision

      Maintain a secure and reassuring connection to your baby at all times with easy to use digital video technology

      Infra-red night vision enabling you to see your baby round the clock

      Rechargeable parent unit allows you move around your home whilst still staying close to your baby.

      Automatic screen activation when a noise is detected in your baby`s room. Volume and brightness control enable easy viewing of your child.

      Digital link confirmation for extra reassurance you are connected to your baby with sound level lights.

      Easy monitoring of you baby with the high resolution digital quality colour screen

      Three soothing lullabies and nightlight to help sooth your baby to sleep

      This Philips Avent baby monitor has an easy to position camera to make sure you get the best view of your child

      Technical Specifications

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • Pregnancy
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Power

        Power supply
        220 - 240  V

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Automatic channel selection
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Power on indication
        Yes
        Auto out-of-range warning
        Yes
        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Night light
        Yes
        Sound-level lights
        Yes

      • Power

        Power supply
        120 V (US)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        2.4 Ghz

      • Accessories

        User manual
        Yes
        Belt clip
        The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility.
        Quick start guide
        Yes

