Avent SCD535/60

SCD535/60
Avent
    Avent SCD535/60

    SCD535/60

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent SCD535/60

    Avent SCD535/60

      Technical Specifications

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • Pregnancy
        • 0 - 6 months

      • Power

        Operating time on battery
        24  hour(s)
        Power supply
        220 - 240  V
        Charging time
        3  hour(s)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Automatic channel selection
        Yes
        Number of channels
        120

      • Convenience

        Power on indication
        Yes
        Auto out-of-range warning
        Yes
        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Sound-level lights
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range
        10 - 40  °C

      • Power

        Power supply
        120 V (US)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        DECT

      • Accessories

        Batteries
        Yes
        Charging base for parent unit
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Sensitivity control
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Belt clip, neck cord and travel bag
        Yes
        AC/DC adaptor
        Yes
        DFU/ user manual
        Yes

      • Logistic data

        F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
        305 x 135 x 187  mm

      • Convenience

        Vibration alert
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Storage temperature range
        10 - 40  °C

