SCD231/00
Avent
Avent
  • Travel versions of four essential products Travel versions of four essential products Travel versions of four essential products
    Avent Baby Care Must-Haves

    SCD231/00
      Travel versions of four essential products

      Packed in a smart white mesh zip pouch

      • Travel gift pack

      Hypoallergenic

      Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

      Mild enough for the most sensitive skin

      A gentle hair and body wash from top to toe.

      Handy travel size

      Fits easily into your travel bag.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • Design

        Color
        Product design may vary across countries.

      • What is included

        Baby body and hair wash
        1 Tube 100ml
        Baby magic cream
        1 Tube 50ml
        Baby moisturizing lotion
        1 Tube 100ml
        Silky liquid talc
        1 Tube 50ml

      • Convenience

        Travel ease
        Compact

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

