VisaPure

Exfoliating Cleansing Brush

SC5992/10
  Exfoliation brush head for all skin types
    Exfoliation brush head for all skin types

    The Exfoliation brush head gently removes dull and dead skin cells. Unique combination of shorter and longer bristles provides deeper cleaning. See all benefits

      Exfoliation brush head for all skin types

      For clean and soft skin

      • Gently exfoliates the skin
      • For weekly use
      • Replace every 6 months
      • Easy to replace
      Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

      Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

      Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

      Exfoliation brush for all skin types

      Specially designed bristle shape: the shorter bristles gently exfoliate while the longer ones wipe away the dead skin cells.

      Unique composition of face cleansing brush bristles

      All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3x smaller than your pores and dense brush reach more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

      Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

      Simply click on or click off the brush head. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.

      Replace every 6 months

      For best results, replace the brush every 6 months. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Use with all VisaPure models
        Yes

      • Benefits

        Type of skin
        For all skin types

      • Ease of use

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Waterproof
        Can be used in the shower
        Use with cleansing product
        Yes
        Replacement
        Easy click-on brush head
        Recommended replacement
        Every 6 months

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

