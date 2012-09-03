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  • Exfoliation brush head for all skin types Exfoliation brush head for all skin types Exfoliation brush head for all skin types

    VisaPure Exfoliating Cleansing Brush

    SC5992/10

    Exfoliation brush head for all skin types

    The Exfoliation brush head gently removes dull and dead skin cells. Unique combination of shorter and longer bristles provides deeper cleaning.

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    VisaPure Exfoliating Cleansing Brush

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    See all Facial cleansing

    Exfoliation brush head for all skin types

    For clean and soft skin

    • Gently exfoliates the skin
    • For weekly use
    • Replace every 6 months
    • Easy to replace
    Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

    Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

    Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

    Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

    Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

    The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

    Exfoliation brush for all skin types

    Specially designed bristle shape: the shorter bristles gently exfoliate while the longer ones wipe away the dead skin cells.

    Unique composition of face cleansing brush bristles

    All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3x smaller than your pores and dense brush reach more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

    Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

    Simply click on or click off the brush head. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.

    Replace every 6 months

    For best results, replace the brush every 6 months. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device.

    Technical Specifications

    • Benefits

      Type of skin
      For all skin types

    • Compatibility

      Use with all VisaPure models
      Yes

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Replacement
      Easy click-on brush head
      Recommended replacement
      Every 6 months
      Waterproof
      Can be used in the shower
      Easy to clean
      Yes
      Use with cleansing product
      Yes

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