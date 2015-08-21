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    Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

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    Feel continuously hair free*

    Philips Lumea Prestige is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face and body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.

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    Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

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    See all IPL

    Feel continuously hair free*

    • For use on body, face, bikini
    • 15 minutes to treat lower legs
    • >250,000 lamp flashes
    • Cordless design
    Adapted for safe and effective use in your own home

    Adapted for safe and effective use in your own home

    Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 volunteers.

    Enjoy smooth skin every day

    Enjoy smooth skin every day

    Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth.

    Effortlessly effective

    Effortlessly effective

    Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four fortnightly treatments resulting in smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth. - To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery on the top of this page

    Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

    Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

    Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark blonde, brown and black hairs. As with other light-based treatments, Philips Lumea is NOT effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. Philips Lumea is also NOT suitable for very dark skin.

    Large treatment window for fast application

    Large treatment window for fast application

    Big treatment window for fast application on large areas like legs.

    Facial attachment for safe facial treatment

    Facial attachment for safe facial treatment

    The facial attachment has its own specially designed integrated light filter for safe and convenient use on the upper lip, chin and sideburns. It can also be used on other sensitive areas on the body, eg underarms and other hard-to-reach areas.

    Attachment for specialised treatment of bikini area hair

    Attachment for specialised treatment of bikini area hair

    Bikini area attachment for effective treatment of bikini hair. Hair in this area tends to be typically stronger and thicker than leg hair.

    Gentle treatment

    Gentle treatment

    Gentle to your skin.

    Cordless convenience

    Cordless convenience

    Lumea’s unique cordless design is perfect for treating the areas you want, when you want.

    No replacement parts, no hidden costs

    No replacement parts, no hidden costs

    Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work right out of the box. More importantly, it does not require any replacement lamps or gels.

    Five adjustable light energy settings

    Five adjustable light energy settings

    Philips Lumea has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.

    Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

    Use with confidence to remove hair on face (upper lip, chin and sideburns) and body parts including legs, underarm, bikini area, belly and arms.

    Lumea Prestige comes in a luxurious pouch

    Philips Lumea Prestige has a luxurious pouch for easy storage.

    Technical Specifications

    • Application areas

      Body areas
      • Arms
      • Legs
      • Belly
      • Bikini
      • Armpits
      Face areas
      • Chin
      • Sideburns
      • Upper lip

    • Safety and adjustable settings

      Integrated UV filter
      Protects skin from UV light
      5 light energy settings
      Adjustable to your skin type
      Integrated safety system
      Prevent unintentional flashing

    • Application mode

      Slide and Flash
      For convenient application
      Stamp and Flash
      For treatment on curvy areas
      Corded / cordless use
      Cordless

    • Power

      Charging time
      100 min
      Voltage
      100-240 V
      Running time
      Minimum 370 flashes

    • Technical specifications

      High performance lamp
      Delivers > 250,000 flashes

    • Attachments

      Body attachment (4cm2)
      For use below the neckline
      Bikini area attachment (2cm2)
      Special treatment bikini hair
      Facial attachment (2cm2)
      For safe application on face

    • Service

      Warranty
      2 years global warranty

    • Items included

      Charger
      Multi voltage charger
      Instructions for use
      User manual
      Storage
      Luxurious pouch
      Accessory
      Cleaning cloth

    • Application time

      Lower leg
      8 min
      Armpit
      1 min
      Bikini line
      1 min
      Face areas
      1 min

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