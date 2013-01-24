Home
    Prevent hair regrowth

    Philips Lumea IPL hair removal system works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair all over the body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.

      Prevent hair regrowth

      IPL hair removal: enjoy smooth skin every day

      • For use on body, face
      • 15 minutes to treat lower legs
      • Lifetime 100.000 light pulses
      • Cordless design
      Enjoy smooth skin every day

      Enjoy smooth skin every day

      Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence the hair sheds naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth everyday.

      Effortlessly effective

      Effortlessly effective

      Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as two bi-weekly treatments, with optimal hair-free results achieved after four to five bi-weekly treatments. To maintain these results, simply repeat treatment every four to six weeks. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth.

      Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

      Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

      Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 1,500 volunteers.

      Even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas

      Even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas

      Philips Lumea has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.The treatment time and battery recharge frequency depends on chosen energy setting and the application area.

      Cordless convenience

      Cordless convenience

      Lumea’s unique cordless design is perfect for treating the areas you want, when you want.

      No replacement parts needed

      No replacement parts needed

      Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work right out of the box. More importantly, it does not require any replacement lamps or gels.

      Application areas

      Application areas

      Use with confidence to remove hair on face (upper lip, chin and sideburns) and body parts including legs, underarm, bikini area, stomach and arms.

      Specially designed to provide extra protection for face

      Specially designed to provide extra protection for face

      The precision attachment is specially designed for facial application. It includes an extra integrated light filter that provides additional protection for the face. The smaller application area is convenient for using on the upper lip and other hard-to-reach areas.

      Suitable hair and skin types

      Suitable hair and skin types

      Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark blonde, brown and black hairs. As with other light-based treatments, Philips Lumea is NOT effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. Philips Lumea is also NOT suitable for very dark skin.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        High performance lamp
        Delivers <gt/> 80,000 flashes

      • Application areas

        Body areas
        • Arms
        • Legs
        • Belly
        • Bikini
        • Armpits
        Face areas
        • Chin
        • Sideburns
        • Upper lip

      • Attachments

        Body attachment (3cm2)
        For use below the neckline
        Precision attachment (2cm2)
        For safe application on face

      • Items included

        Charger
        Multi voltage charger
        Instructions for use
        • Demo DVD
        • Quick Start Guide
        • User manual
        Storage
        Pouch

      • Power

        Charging time
        100 min
        Running time
        Min. 320 flashes
        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Safety and adjustable settings

        Integrated UV filter
        Protects skin from UV light
        5 light energy settings
        Adjustable to your skin type
        Integrated safety system
        Prevent unintentional flashing

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years global warranty

      • Application time

        Lower leg
        8 min
        Armpit
        1 min
        Bikini line
        1 min
        Face areas
        1 min

      • Application mode

        Step and Flash
        For treatment on curvy areas
        Corded / cordless use
        Cordless

