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Discontinued

Shaver series 9000 S9171/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

S9171/31

4.1

| (420) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

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Reviews

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4.1

of 5

420

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

13/12/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Philips 9000 shaver

Amazing shaver, recommended to shave with dry or wet face

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211 Refurbished wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2023-08-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211 Refurbished wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2023-08-12

03/06/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Superb shaver.

The shaver is easy to use and keep clean once instructions are read and understood which is also straightforward. The shaver is deceivingly silent in operation but does give a comfortable and extremely close shave. Various heads are available and easily interchanged. I also like the cleaning system.

Pros

Quality product. Very robust and easy to use.

Cons

No e

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/26 wet & dry electric shaver with SmartClean PLUS

Date of Use 2022-05-03

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/26 wet & dry electric shaver with SmartClean PLUS

Date of Use 2022-05-03

13/10/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

To use or not to use

When I bought this I knew that the shave would not be as close as an open razor but at 74 years off age dragging an open razor across your face can sometimes be sore, so, after my shower I lather up and have a wet electric razor shave then follow that up with an open razor and I have to admit it works. I have used the electric razor only after a shower and then at night I feel that if I was going anywhere I would need to use it again which I expected. So far the razor has been using the original charge i did 5 -6 weeks again and only one bar has been used. The cleaning station is good and I have only given the razor one 10 minute clean. I have also used it for a dry shave and no problems. Overall I would give it a score of 10/10

Pros

None

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211 Refurbished wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2021-09-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211 Refurbished wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2021-09-13

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