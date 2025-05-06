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2 year warranty

Shaver series 9000 S9171/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

Discontinued

Support

Shaver series 9000 S9171/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

S9171/31

Shaver series 9000 S9171/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • version: 1
  • PDF file, 21.6 MB
  • 6 May 2025

Data Act Document

  • version: 1
  • PDF file, 207.8 kB
  • 24 September 2025

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting