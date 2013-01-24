Home
Shaver 3100

Wet or Dry electric shaver

S3122/50
  • Fresh shave, More comfort Fresh shave, More comfort Fresh shave, More comfort
    Philips AquaTouch shaver 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable wet or dry shave. With 5D Pivot & Flex heads, ComfortCut blade system, and 60 minutes of shaving

    Philips AquaTouch shaver 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable wet or dry shave. With 5D Pivot & Flex heads, ComfortCut blade system, and 60 minutes of shaving

    Philips AquaTouch shaver 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable wet or dry shave. With 5D Pivot & Flex heads, ComfortCut blade system, and 60 minutes of shaving

    Philips AquaTouch shaver 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable wet or dry shave. With 5D Pivot & Flex heads, ComfortCut blade system, and 60 minutes of shaving

      Fresh shave, More comfort

      • 5D Pivot & Flex Heads
      • ComfortCut blades
      • Pop-up trimmer
      • 60 min shaving, 1 hr charge
      Follows the contours of your face for a comfortable shave

      Get a clean shave with Philips shaver. It features a 5-directional pivot that meets every angle and curve of your face and neck. This beard shaver cuts each hair right above skin level, giving you a smooth and even finish.

      Glides over skin for a smooth and even shave

      Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 27 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.

      Aquatec for a refreshing wet or convenient dry shave

      Get a convenient dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean your electric shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      1-level battery indicator to get the best from the shaver

      Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is low, empty or fully charged.

      60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

      Shave for up to 60 minutes after a 1-hour charge. The shaver only operates when not charging.

      5-minute quick charge gives enough power for 1 full shave

      In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      27 self-sharpening blades ensure a consistent, clean shave

      Get a consistently clean shave every time with 27 self-sharpening precision-engineered blades.

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

      Skin Protection System allows smooth gliding to protect skin

      Designed to prevent nicks and cuts for a clean and protective shave. The Skin Protection System glides smoothly across your skin with its rounded head profile, while keeping your skin protected.

      Anti-slip handle for a secure shave

      Ergonomically designed for precision and ease, the anti-slip rubber handle of this wet and dry electric shaver provides a secure grip in the shower or at the sink.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        ComfortCut Blade System
        Contour following
        5D Pivot & Flex Heads
        Styling
        Pop-up trimmer

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Display
        1 level battery indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Shave wet or dry
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Operation
        • Unplug before use
        • Cordless use only

      • Design

        Color
        Shiny Black
        Handle
        • Ergonomic grip & handling
        • Non-slip rubber handle

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
        2-year warranty
        Yes

