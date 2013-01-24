Coffee Clean - Cleaning product
Removes coffee oil and grease perfectly inside the brewing unit. From your Full-Automatic Espresso machines. Clean your appliance every month or after 500 cups of coffee.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Saeco Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results.
Use the the Brewing Unit Clean Tablets regularly to enjoy the best taste of your coffee.
