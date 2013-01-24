Home
Saeco Maintenance Accessories

RI9125/24
Saeco
    Coffee Clean - Cleaning product

    Removes coffee oil and grease perfectly inside the brewing unit. From your Full-Automatic Espresso machines. Clean your appliance every month or after 500 cups of coffee.

      Coffee Clean - Cleaning product

      Removes coffee oil for a perfect brewing unit

      • Brewing Unit Clean Tablets

      Protects Espresso Machines against coffee residue clogging

      The Saeco Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results.

      Regular cleaning improves the taste of your coffee

      Use the the Brewing Unit Clean Tablets regularly to enjoy the best taste of your coffee.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        Quantity
        10 tablets of 1.6 gr.

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

