Search terms

EN
AR

Saeco Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

RI9113/36
Saeco
  • The best of your coffee, at a touch of a button The best of your coffee, at a touch of a button The best of your coffee, at a touch of a button
    -{discount-value}

    Saeco Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

    RI9113/36

    The best of your coffee, at a touch of a button

    Intenza+ is an innovative water filter cartridge specially developed for an optimum protection of your coffee machine when filtering water, by bringing clearer and better tasting water for a complete coffee enjoyment.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Saeco Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

    The best of your coffee, at a touch of a button

    Intenza+ is an innovative water filter cartridge specially developed for an optimum protection of your coffee machine when filtering water, by bringing clearer and better tasting water for a complete coffee enjoyment.

    The best of your coffee, at a touch of a button

    Intenza+ is an innovative water filter cartridge specially developed for an optimum protection of your coffee machine when filtering water, by bringing clearer and better tasting water for a complete coffee enjoyment.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Saeco Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

    The best of your coffee, at a touch of a button

    Intenza+ is an innovative water filter cartridge specially developed for an optimum protection of your coffee machine when filtering water, by bringing clearer and better tasting water for a complete coffee enjoyment.

    Similar products

    See all Saeco accessories and parts

      The best of your coffee, at a touch of a button

      Freshly filtered water for intensive aroma

      • for Saeco Espresso machines
      Freshly filtered water for a richer coffee aroma

      Freshly filtered water for a richer coffee aroma

      Water is a crucial ingredient of every espresso - so for optimum taste, it's always best to filter it professionally. That's why all Saeco espresso machines can be optionally fitted with the innovative INTENZA+ water filter, which we co-developed with BRITA, the world's No. 1 in household water filters. Just set it to your location's hardness level, and its sophisticated technology does the rest. The result? Ideal water conditions for espresso with the most intense aroma.

      Adjustable water filter settings

      Adjustable water filter settings

      The water filter settings can be adjusted to the hardness of your water. Simply turn the adjustment ring on the Intenza+ water filter. Set it to A for soft water areas, B for medium water hardness (factory setting) or C for hard water. This will ensure optimal limescale protection and best taste.

      More efficient brewing process

      More efficient brewing process

      The water filter ensures a constant brewing temperature and consistent pressure during the brewing process, enhancing your espresso machine's performance.

      Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

      Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

      The water filter extends the lifespan of your espresso machine, ensuring you can enjoy the best-tasting coffee for longer.

      Replace every 2 months

      Replace every 2 months

      A regular change of the cartridge is important for optimum coffee taste and for consistent protection of your coffee machine. Please replace the cartridge every two months.

      Protects your system against lime-scale build-up

      The INTENZA+ water filter helps protect your machine against the build-up of limescale from tap water, which affects the taste and aroma of your coffee.

      Click & go system

      The water filter cartridge easily clicks into the water tank and is ready to use in less than 30 seconds.

      Compatible with all Saeco appliances, except Saeco Vienna

      Compatible with: A modo mio Lavazza, Exprelia,Incanto Base /de luxe, Intellia, Nina manual, Odea, Poemia manual, Primea, Royal Old & 2011, Syntia (all), Talea (all), Xeasy 2011, Xelsis, Xsmall, Gaggia Accademia, Gaggia Unica, Gaggia Platinum, Gaggia Brera, My Coffee Spidem.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        Quantity
        1 water filter cartridge

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.