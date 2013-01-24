Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Saeco Espresso machine descaler

RI9111/12
Saeco
  • Prevents condensation in your drip tray Prevents condensation in your drip tray Prevents condensation in your drip tray
    -{discount-value}

    Saeco Espresso machine descaler

    RI9111/12

    Prevents condensation in your drip tray

    Protects your espresso machine, removes calcium and prevents corrosion. Saeco descaler allows you to attain the best performance of your espresso machine, prolonging its lifetime. Descale every three months for best results.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Saeco Espresso machine descaler

    Prevents condensation in your drip tray

    Protects your espresso machine, removes calcium and prevents corrosion. Saeco descaler allows you to attain the best performance of your espresso machine, prolonging its lifetime. Descale every three months for best results.

    Prevents condensation in your drip tray

    Protects your espresso machine, removes calcium and prevents corrosion. Saeco descaler allows you to attain the best performance of your espresso machine, prolonging its lifetime. Descale every three months for best results.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Saeco Espresso machine descaler

    Prevents condensation in your drip tray

    Protects your espresso machine, removes calcium and prevents corrosion. Saeco descaler allows you to attain the best performance of your espresso machine, prolonging its lifetime. Descale every three months for best results.

    Similar products

    See all Saeco accessories and parts

      Prevents condensation in your drip tray

      Special Espresso machine descaler

      • for Saeco Espresso machines
      • 250 ml
      • reduces limescale
      Perfect decalcification of water circuits

      Perfect decalcification of water circuits

      The Philips Saeco decalcifier perfectly cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine.

      For thorough yet safe and gentle decalcification

      The exclusive formula of the Philips Saeco espresso machine decalcifier ensures thorough decalcification without harming the delicate parts inside your appliance.

      Refined over 25 years

      Tested and approved by Saeco, the inventor of the full-automatic espresso machine.

      Protects your system against limescale build-up

      The Saeco decalcifier helps protect your machine against the build-up of limescale from tap water, which affects performance and taste. The decalcifier is highly effective, safe and easy to use. For effective decalcification descale every 250 servings.

      Regular decalcification improves the taste of your coffee

      Regular decalcification keeps your espresso machine performing at its best, ensuring the best taste and aroma.

      The best formula for easy decalcification

      The special Saeco decalcifier for espresso machines comes with clear instructions for use, enabling quick, easy and safe decalcification.

      Regular decalcification prolongs lifetime and enhances taste

      Extend the life span of your Espresso Machine to enjoy the maximum potential of your appliance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        Quantity
        1 bottle of 250 ml

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item