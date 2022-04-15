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2 year warranty

Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/15 waterproof stubble trimmer

Discontinued

Support

Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/15 waterproof stubble trimmer

QT4022/15

Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/15 waterproof stubble trimmer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file, 967.6 kB
  • 15 April 2022

Important Information Manual

  • PDF file, 2.6 MB
  • 26 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting