Beardtrimmer series 3000

beard trimmer

QT3310/13
  Consistent performance time after time
    This beard trimmer is designed to be charged with any micro-USB cable, it fully charges in 8 hours and runs for up to 30 minutes. The stainless steel blades are self sharpening, giving you an hassle-free experience as on day 1. See all benefits

      Consistent performance time after time

      Up to 30 min run time with USB cable

      • 1mm precision settings
      • Stainless steel blades
      • 30 min cordless use/8h charge
      • USB charging
      Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

      Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

      Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective as on day 1.

      10 lock-in length settings, 1mm precision

      10 lock-in length settings, 1mm precision

      Get a 3-day shadow look of 1mm or a full beard of 10mm, in precise 1mm steps or remove the comb and get the zero trim look of 0.5mm.

      30 minutes run time after 8 hours USB charging

      30 minutes run time after 8 hours USB charging

      Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your any micro-USB cable to get 30 minutes of cordless use. You can plug it in to your laptop or use an adaptor.

      Skin-friendly blades for zero trim

      Skin-friendly blades for zero trim

      Get a perfect yet protective zero trim, time after time. They also have rounded tips and combs to help prevent skin irritation.

      Detachable head for easy cleaning

      Detachable head for easy cleaning

      Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

      Ergonomic design for easier handling

      Ergonomic design for easier handling

      Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 1mm
        Range of length settings
        1 up to 10 mm
        Non-scratching teeth
        For more comfort

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        10 integrated length settings

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Comb
        Stubble comb

      • Power

        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Run time
        30 minutes
        Charging
        • 8 hours full charge
        • USB charging
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Ease of use

        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Display
        Charging indicator
        Cleaning
        Washable blades
        Operation
        Cordless use

      • Design

        Handle
        Easy grip

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

