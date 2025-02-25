QP6542/10
Trim edge & shave any length of hair
Philips OneBlade Pro Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face, and one with a skin guard for your body. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all.See all benefits
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Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system - a glide coating combined with rounded tips - makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.
Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 12 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.
Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!
OneBlade does not shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.
OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.
Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.
Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.
Can be charged at home or on the road, perfect for your daily routine and for travel.
OneBlade is fully waterproof (IPX7), so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, even in the shower - whichever you prefer. No shaving foam needed.
Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 90 minutes of constant styling power after a 1 hour charge.
Be sure that your OneBlade is always ready to go by checking the battery indicator. It alerts you while in-use when your battery is low, and indicates charging progress when plugged in.
Trimming & shaving performance
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Ease of use
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