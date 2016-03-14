2 year warranty
Discontinued
All-in-one beard & hair trimmer
Try out different beard, mustache and hair styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 6 attachments give you the possibility to easily try many different looks.
3 attachments & 3 combs
cordless, fully washable
skin-friendly blades
60mins cordless use/10h charge
Use the full size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.
Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard & stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1mm to 18mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.
Create fine lines, contours and details to define or change your style.
4.9
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Hamzy90
14/03/2016
United Kingdom
DONT NEED A BARBER ANYMORE
5 STARS ALL ROUND EASY USE, CHARGING, WARRANTY, RELIABILITY, PRICE
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3342/23 6-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3342/23 6-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer
Zeeguy
24/10/2015
United Kingdom
Perfect for Beard Grooming
Its a perfect product for beard grooming. Long life charging and perfect speed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3342/23 6-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3342/23 6-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer
Justin99
10/09/2013
United Kingdom
good product
does what it says on the tin, still using it from 1st charge far far better than others on the market.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3342/23 6-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3342/23 6-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer