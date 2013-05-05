PQ206/18
Clean Shave for confidence
The philips PQ206 electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with independently floating heads. You can be confident you will look your best every daySee all benefits
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imported shaving head gives you comfortably close shaving experience
Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.
Self-sharpening blades give long lasting for up to two years.
Up to 60 minutes cordless shave
Accessories
Power
Service
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
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