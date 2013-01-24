Home
Electric shaver

PQ206/18
  Clean Shave for confidence
    Electric shaver

    PQ206/18
    Clean Shave for confidence

    The philips PQ206 electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with independently floating heads. You can be confident you will look your best every day

    Electric shaver

    Clean Shave for confidence

    The philips PQ206 electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with independently floating heads. You can be confident you will look your best every day See all benefits

      Clean Shave for confidence

      • Battery powered
      • Convenient to carry
      comfortably close

      comfortably close

      imported shaving head gives you comfortably close shaving experience

      Follow the curves of your face

      Follow the curves of your face

      Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.

      Self-sharpening blades

      Self-sharpening blades

      Self-sharpening blades give long lasting for up to two years.

      Cordless 2AA battery shaver

      Cordless 2AA battery shaver

      Up to 60 minutes cordless shave

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        Battery operation

      • Service

        Replacement head for China
        Replace within 2 yrs with HQ4+
        Replacement head outside China
        Replace within 2 yrs with HQ56
        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        Individual floating heads
        Shaving system
        • CloseCut
        • Imported from Europe

      • Power

        Battery type
        AA

