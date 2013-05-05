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    Electric shaver

    PQ206/18

    Clean Shave for confidence

    The philips PQ206 electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with independently floating heads. You can be confident you will look your best every day

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Electric shaver

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    Clean Shave for confidence

    • Battery powered
    • Convenient to carry
    comfortably close

    comfortably close

    imported shaving head gives you comfortably close shaving experience

    Follow the curves of your face

    Follow the curves of your face

    Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.

    Self-sharpening blades

    Self-sharpening blades

    Self-sharpening blades give long lasting for up to two years.

    Cordless 2AA battery shaver

    Cordless 2AA battery shaver

    Up to 60 minutes cordless shave

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Power

      Battery type
      AA

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      Replacement head for China
      Replace within 2 yrs with HQ4+
      Replacement head outside China
      Replace within 2 yrs with HQ56

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      Individual floating heads
      Shaving system
      • CloseCut
      • Imported from Europe

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      Battery operation

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