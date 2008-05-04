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  • 3-in-1 nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer 3-in-1 nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer 3-in-1 nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer

    Philips Norelco Nosetrimmer 3300 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000

    NT9110/60

    3-in-1 nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer

    The Philips Norelco NoseTrimmer 3300 trims unwanted nose, ear and eyebrow hair with a powerful Chromium steel trimmer. Preventing nicks and cuts, the trimmer's unique Safe-Guard technology ensures a skin-friendly trim.

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    Philips Norelco Nosetrimmer 3300 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000

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    See all Detail and nose trimmers

    3-in-1 nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer

    • Powerful tube trimmer
    • Fully washable
    • AA battery included
    • 2 eyebrow combs
    Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

    Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

    The nose trimmer head has been designed to get the most optimal angle for easy reach of nose hairs and maximum comfort for your nose.

    Soft grip for maximum control

    Soft grip for maximum control

    The soft-touch rubber grip elements ensure optimal hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your appliance.

    Safeguard trimmer to avoid pulling, nicks and cuts

    Safeguard trimmer to avoid pulling, nicks and cuts

    The exclusive SafeGuard trimmer has a cutter that's protected by an ultra thin foil guard to prevent nicks and custs. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught, for guaranteed no pulling.

    For easy use and cleaning

    For easy use and cleaning

    Water resistant for the easiest cleaning

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Styling tools
      2 eyebrow combs

    • Power system

      Power supply
      AA battery

    • Maintenance

      Durability
      Protection cap
      Guarantee
      2-year worldwide guarantee

    • Comfort

      Handling
      • Ideal angle for easy reach
      • Soft grip coating for maximum control

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      100 % waterproof for easy use and cleaning

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