    Airfryer 4000 Series Stacked Dual Basket Airfryer

    NA460/09

    Our double stacked basket airfryer cooks two full meals in one go, while saving you space. And better yet, meals are always deliciously crisp and tender every time, thanks to vertical RapidAir Technology.

    Airfryer 4000 Series Stacked Dual Basket Airfryer

    Double the meals, 45% less space

    Both dishes cooked perfectly and ready together

    • Takes 45% less space
    • 2 stacked baskets, double the meals
    • Crispy and evenly cooked with RapidAir Technology
    • Prepare 2 dishes that finish at the same time
    Stacked design takes up half the countertop space

    Stacked design takes up half the countertop space

    Our compact dual stacked Airfryer makes delicious meals simple and saves 45% of your countertop space.*

    2 stacked baskets, doubled capacity

    2 stacked baskets, doubled capacity

    Extra-large 10L double stack Airfryer with two 5L baskets. Our family-sized airfryer easily handles up to 1.4kg of fries, 2kg of veggies, or 24 chicken drumsticks. You can also easily fit a whole 1.2kg chicken in each 5L basket.

    Crispy and evenly cooked with up to 90% less fat**

    Crispy and evenly cooked with up to 90% less fat**

    Enjoy perfectly crisp and tender meals thanks to vertical RapidAir Technology. Hot air from the top circulates around your food to ensure evenly cooked meals every time.

    Time your dishes to finish together

    Time your dishes to finish together

    Automatically sync cooking times in 2 baskets for meals ready at the same time.

    Delicious recipes tailored for your Airfryer in our HomeID app

    Delicious recipes tailored for your Airfryer in our HomeID app

    Discover the Dual Basket Airfryer with personalised recipes on the HomeID app. Enjoy step-by-step guidance and access hundreds of delicious meals with tailored settings for your Airfryer.

    Ceramic coating

    Ceramic coating

    Our next-gen coating is PFAS-free: non-stick, durable, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

    Watch your food cook in real time

    Watch your food cook in real time

    Just watch as it cooks to perfection every time. With our easy view windows, you don't need to pull out the baskets to check on your food.

    Shake reminder for better cooking results

    Shake reminder for better cooking results

    The handy 'Time to Shake' alert reminds you to shake your food for perfectly even cooking.

    Make the most of your cooking with 6 presets and 13 different ways to cook

    Make the most of your cooking with 6 presets and 13 different ways to cook

    Set time and temperature to activate one of 13 cooking methods: bake, grill, roast, and more. Or choose from 6 convenient ingredient presets to simplify cooking.

    Easily copy cooking settings between two baskets

    Easily copy cooking settings between two baskets

    Quickly duplicate the same cooking time and temperature for both baskets at the touch of a button.

    Save time and energy

    Save time and energy

    Cook up to 40% faster and save up to 65% energy when cooking with Philips Dual Basket Airfryer compared to your oven.***

    Easy cleaning

    Easy cleaning

    Spend less time cleaning, more time enjoying. Philips Airfryers have a non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe removeable parts.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2750W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50Hz

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Color
      Body: Black
      Secondary color
      Handle: Charcoal grey
      Capacity
      10L
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      Digital
      Cord length
      1.0m
      Reheat function
      Yes
      Programs
      6
      Number of baskets
      2
      Time range
      0–1 hour
      Temperature range
      40–200°C
      Technology
      Rapid Air
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Power light
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Ceramic coating
      Yes
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      46.9cm
      Product Width
      23.3cm
      Product Height
      39.9cm
      Product Weight
      8.98 kg
      Product Dimension
      46.9 cm (L) x 23.3 cm (W) x 39.9 cm (H)
      Package Length
      52cm
      Package Width
      27.5cm
      Package Height
      43.5cm
      Package Weight
      11.23 kg
      Package Dimension
      52 cm (L) x 27.5 cm (W) x 43.5 cm (H)

    • Durability

      Case
      Sustainable packaging
      Manual
      100% recyclable

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • *Compared to other Philips Airfryers
    • **Compared to homemade fries prepared in a conventional deep fat fryer
    • ***Internal lab measurement NA46x with salmon and chicken breast vs. using an A class oven. Results might vary per recipe
